Adarsh Balakrishna, Navdeep, Siva Balaji, Hari Teja and Archana are the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 and the winner of the show will be announced at the grand finale episode on Sunday.

Click here to cast vote for your favourite

Bigg Boss Telugu had started airing on Star Maa from July 16, and 14 celebs from the film industry were locked inside the house located in Lonavala near Mumbai. Navdeep and Dikshya Panth had later entered the house as wildcards. The Jr NTR-hosted show has received a brilliant response from the audiences and registered a record amount of TRP ratings in the last nine weeks.

Eleven participants have been eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu through audiences' votes in the last nine weeks. Five contestants like Adarsh Balakrishna, Navdeep, Siva Balaji, Hari Teja and Archana are in the final race to bag the title of the first season. All are strong and there is tough competition among them.

After eliminating Diksha Panth on Sunday, Jr NTR, who made his debut on the small screen, had announced that Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 will have its grand finale on September 24.

"The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 will be held on the coming Sunday. All there were nominations and you (audiences) have supported the contestants and Bigg Boss Telugu through your votes. You are going to vote this week again. But this time it will be done to save a contestant. However, you will cast a vote to decide the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1," Jr NTR said.

The actor-turned-host added, "Every week, the voting process used to start on Monday, but the final voting process will start right now (Sunday night). Every time the voting process used to end on Friday night, but the final voting process will end on Saturday midnight. You can vote for your favourite contestant and make him the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1."