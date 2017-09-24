IBTIME INDIA SURVEY: AUDIENCE VOTES DECIDE AS WINNER OF BIGG BOSS TELUGU



6.55: The host is trying his best to make the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu most entertaining.



6.50: Jr NTR finally connects with the contestants and interacts with finalists Adarsh Balakrishna, Hari Teja, Siva Balaji, Navdeep and Archana



6.40: The host is having great time interacting with ex-participants, who are also equally to share their experience in the outside world after leaving Bigg Boss Telugu house.



6.35: Jr NTR welcome all the evited contestants Jyothi, Diksha Panth, Prince Cecil, Sameer, Sampoornesh Babu, Kathi Karthika, Dhanraj, Madhu Priya and Mahesh Kathi to grand finale. Kalpana Raghavendar and Mumaith Khan are missing on this occasion.

6.30: Jr NTR reveals that the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu has received 11.95 crore votes. I thank you everyone for their support



6.25: DSP spoke about his bonding with Jr NTR and also lauded his hosting skills before he left the stage.



6.20: Jr NTR welcomed all the audience and thanked everyone for making Bigg Boss Telugu the most popular TV show. He also thanked DSP for setting the stage on fire.

6.15: Host Jr NTR enters the stage he is crooning songs and shaking his legs with Devi Sri Prasad.

6.10: Devi sri Prasad began with his dance performace for his tunes Raavana and Tring Tring from Jai Lava Kusa.

Host Jr NTR will announce the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu at the grand finale at a star-studded show on Sunday. Adarsh Balakrishna, Hari Teja, Siva Balaji, Navdeep and Archana aka Veda Shastry are in the race for the title.

The countdown has begun for the announcement of the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, and its grand finale started at 6.00 PM on Sunday. The bosses of Star Maa‏ tweeted: "The BIGG day is here!! #BiggBossTeluguFinale Today at 6 PM on @StarMaa #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia."

Sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP will be a special guest at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu. As part of the promotion of Jai Lava Kusa, he will set the stage on fire with his sizzling performance. He will perform his songs not only on-stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss house.

The bosses of Star Maa have confirmed the news about his appearance at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu. They tweeted: "@tarak9999 & @ThisIsDSP to rock the #BiggBossTeluguFinale stage...Watch Today at 6 PM on @StarMaa #OPPOBiggBoss @oppomobileindia."

Bigg Boss Telugu started airing on Star Maa from July 16, and 14 celebs from the film industry were locked inside the house located in Lonavala near Mumbai. Navdeep and Dikshya Panth had later entered the house as wildcards. The Jr NTR-hosted show has received a brilliant response from the audiences and registered a record amount of TRP ratings in the last nine weeks.

Eleven participants have been eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu through audience votes in the last nine weeks. Five contestants - Adarsh Balakrishna, Navdeep, Siva Balaji, Hari Teja and Archana- are in the final race to bag the title of the first season. All are strong contenders and the competition is real tough.