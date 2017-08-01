Contestants Sameer, Siva Balaji, Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Kathi, Kalpana and Dhanraj have been nominated for elimination from the house of Jr NTR-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu.

Bigg Boss kick-started the nomination process for elimination at 4.15 pm on Monday. He said that Diksha Panth should not be nominated, as she has entered the house today. Captain Price is safe from the nomination. No participant should nominate himself/herself for the eviction from the house.

Veda Sastry aka Archana was first called into the confession room. Unlike previous weeks, Bigg Boss had a twist in the nomination for the elimination process. He asked Archana to nominate two contestants who she would like to save in the house and the reasons for naming them. She said she would like to have Sameer and Siva Balaji.

After Archana, Bigg Boss called in the remaining 11 participants and collected their options. Archana and Karthika got the support from 4 contestants each, while 3 participants tried to save Adarsh and Hari Teja each in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. Sameer, Siva Balaji, Dhanraj and Kalpana got supports from 2 participants each and Mumaith Khan and Mahesh Kathi got the support of one contestant each.

After seeing the support each participant got, Bigg Boss announced the names of Sameer, Siva Balaji, Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Kathi, Kalpana and Dhanraj for elimination for this week. The audience can cast their votes to one of these contestants for the eviction through missed call or SMS.

