Actress Hari Teja got into an argument with Adarsh Balakrishna and Prince Cecil in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu on the fourth day. Finally, Sampoornesh Babu put an end to it with his comic timing.

Hari Teja was lying on the ground in the living room in the evening on the fourth day, while Adarsh, Prince Cecil, Sampoornesh Babu, Jyothi and Mahesh Kaththi sat on the sofa. Adarsh started the conversation about the marital status of all housemates and said that Prince must be the only contestant, who is not married.

While Prince was about to take part in the conversation, Hari Teja interrupted and requested them to stop the discussion on the subject as it is not relevant in the house. Despite her repeated requests, Adarsh and Prince continued to argue with her. Finally, she said that she does not want to get into the fight.

Prince: Even I am not interested in any fight. You only interrupted when I and Adarsh were talking. It is wrong. If you understand it, it's okay.

Hari Teja: Discussion started between me and Adarsh. Why did you poke your nose in between?

Adarsh: You interrupted our conversation.

Prince: We were busy discussing and you were the one who interrupted. Both of us are saying that.

Hari Teja: Why are you talking about personal things?

Prince: When we were talking about our personal life, you entered the conversation. How come you call it your personal thing? Should we both not talk to each other?

Adarsh: Did we ask any personal question to you?

Prince: Did anyone of us talk to you?

Finally, Hari Teja stopped the argument and started singing, while Jyothi and Mahesh Kaththi were busy watching the whole conversation. Sampoornesh Babu, who was roaming around the sofa all this time, put an end to the fight by cracking a joke. Everyone burst into laughter when Sampoo asked: "anyone has the small pin charger?"