Actress Mumaith Khan was seen fighting with Prince and Shiv Balaji during a role-play task in the house of Jr NTR-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu on the 16th day (17thepisode).

The Bigg Boss had assigned the task of role-playing as per which the contestants were supposed to act as husband and wife. They were given a budget for the day and told to manage all their expenses within the given amount.

The argument began when Prince started talking about managing a budget for smoking, while Archana aka Veda Sastry, who was playing his wife, said that she would have only one meal a day to save money. Prince asked the opinion of Mumaith Khan on the same. However, Mumaith, who was playing the wife of Dhanraj, got angry and had a heated argument with him.

Mumaith Khan said that Prince did not have right to order her. If his wife wants to have one meal to save money, she can do it. But he cannot extend the same to everyone. In reply, he said that he was not extending it to others, but just asking her opinion. They had an argument over the same for a while. Then, Mumaith stormed inside the house saying that she will not continue with the task.

Kathi Karthika followed Mumaith, consoled her and convinced her to return to the task. When she came back, Mumaith once again got into a fight with Prince. Later at 4 pm, Prince went to her and was successful in making peace with her. After an hour, Mumaith got into an argument with Sameer over him charging Rs 3,000 for tissue paper in the bathroom.

At 6.45 pm, Mumaith was also seen arguing with Siva Balaji over serving food. She said the she paid Rs 2,000, but the food was not up to the standard. She called him a thug and claimed that he cheated her. In reply, Siva Balaji said that she took the food and did not eat it. He refused to return the money saying that she had wasted food. Prince also had a fight with Siva Balaji over this issue.