The Telugu TV audiences are eagerly waiting to know the contestants' list of Star Maa's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu. The buzz is that Posani Krishna Murali, Dhanraj and Srimukhi will be among the 14 participants on the Jr NTR's show.

Several speculations are being made about the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. If we are to go by the buzz on the social media, Posani Krishna Murali has been roped in as one of the participants on the show and he is said to be charging Rs 10 lakh per day as his remuneration. It is said to be the highest amount for a contestant on the Telugu version of Bigg Boss.

Haricharan Pudipeddi‏, a noted journalist from down south, opines that Posani Krishna Murali is a great choice and his presence will assure entertainment to the audience. Haricharan tweeted: "Actor Posani Krishna Murali will be one of the contestants on #BiggBossTelugu ft #NTR. Great choice. Entertainment guaranteed ."

Actor Posani Krishna Murali will be one of the contestants on #BiggBossTelugu ft #NTR. Great choice. Entertainment guaranteed ?? pic.twitter.com/rtg9yj4uro — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) June 24, 2017

The buzz on the social media also claims that Dhanraj, who is one of the popular Telugu comedians, has been approached and the actor has apparently agreed to be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu. Another buzz is that Srimukhi, who is an actress-turned-TV anchor, has been approached by the makers of the show. The Adurs host is said to have given her nod to be a participant on the show.

The disheartening news is that actor Ravi Teja's brother, Bharath Raj, who was recently killed in a car accident, was rumoured to be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu. The news about his entry hit the internet soon after his death and created a lot of buzz on the social media.

However, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows in India. The Hindi version of this show, which is based on the original Dutch Big Brother format developed by John de Mol, has completed 10 seasons and is now gearing up for its 11th season. Following its success, the show was also adapted to Bengal and Kannada, which also went on to become a big hit with the audience in their respective languages.

Recently, Tamil edition of Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan, went on air on June 25. Its Telugu edition is set to go on air on Star Maa very soon. The makers of the show are now busy with its promotion and have recently released a couple of teasers which generated a lot of curiosity about the reality show.