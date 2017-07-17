The much-awaited Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on Star Maa on Sunday night. Junior NTR, who is making his debut on small screen, announced the contestants list at the launch of this TV show.

The participants list of Bigg Boss Telugu includes the names of Archana aka Veda Sastry, actor Sameer, Mumaith Khan, Prince Cecil, Madhu Priya, Sampoornesh Babu, Jyothi, Singer Kalpana Raghavendra, Mahesh Kaththi, Katti Karthika, Shiva Balaji, Hari Teja, Adarsh Balakrishna and Dhanraj.

Here are the photos and profiles/biographies of the 14 participants of Bigg Boss Telugu:

1 Archana aka Veda Sastry

Veda Sastry debuted with the Telugu movie Tapana in 2004 and she subsequently changed her stage name to Archana. She went on to act in nearly 40 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages and she is best known for her performances in Nenu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Aa Dinagalu.

2 Sameer

He is a character artist and he has worked in popular movies like Sri Ramadasu, Mr Perfect, Cell, Ramudu Manchi Baludu, Marala Telupana Priya, Drushyam, Allam Vellulli, Ee Vayasulo and few other films.

3 Mumaith Khan

Mumaith Khan is an actress known for her item numbers. She has featured in over 80 movies in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada language. She also made a special apperance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013 and she was seen with Sana Saeed and Tushar on the special episode titled Teen Ka Tadka.

4 Prince Cecil

He is a graduate in engineering and he started his acting career with director Teja's Neeku Naaku Dash Dash. His second film Bus Stop became a big success at the box office. Later, he has starred in Romance, Bunny n Cherry, Manasunu Maaya Seyake, Manadhil Maayam Seidhai, Dollars Colony, Where Is Vidya Balan and Nenu Sailaja.

5 Madhu Priya

She is an upcoming playback singer, who became famous after singing "Adapillanamma Nenu Adapilanani" song in Idea super on Maa Tv channel. She has sung songs for Fidaa, Daggaraga Dooramga and few other movies. She created headlines by marrying her boyfriend against her parents' wish. She also made it to the news after she faught with her husband.

6 Sampoornesh Babu

He hogged the limelight with his debut film Hrudaya Kaleyam, which earned him CineMAA Award for Best Actor in Comic Role. Later, he starred in Singam 123 and he is now waiting for the release of his upcoming movies Rakshaka Bhatudu, Virus and Kobbari Matta. He has also played supporting roles in Current Theega, Bandipotu, Where is Vidyabalan, 10 Enradhukulla, Jyothi Lakshmi and Pesarattu.

7 Jyothi

She is a budding Telugu actress, who has acted in films like Chitrangada, Oh My God, Arddhanaari, Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru, Sahasam Seyyara Dimbaka, Father, Kevvu Keka, Oh My Love and Ranga The Donga. She is waiting for the release of Gola Gola and Prematho Nuvvu Vastavani.

8 Singer Kalpana Raghavendra

Kalpana is the daughter of singers TS Raghavendra and Sulochana. She is a playback singer, dubbing voice-actor, songwriter and actor. She started her career as a singer at the age of five and had recorded 1,500 tracks and performed in 3,000 shows in India and abroad as of 2013. She was the winner of the south Indian singing show Star Singer season 5 in 2010.

9 Mahesh Kaththi

Mahesh Kathi is an actor, writer, director and film critic. He has directed movies like Edari Varsham, Pesarattu and Tarajuvvalu and acted in films such as Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta. He has written the script for Minugurulu, which has become the first Telugu script to be preserved in Oscar Library's permanent core collection.

10 Katti Karthika

She is a TV anchor, who is known for her sweet telangana slang of anchoring and bubbly looks. She appears on Katti Karthika live show on V6 news from 9.30 PM - 10.30 PM dialy.

11 Shiva Balaji

He started working in his father's Sri Balaji Group of companies - Sri Balaji Cylinders PVT LTD, Sri Balaji Valves PVT LTD and Sri Srinivasa cylinders PVT LTD, when he was 17. He established his own MSB Industries at the age of 20. He got his first film offer in 2002 at the age of 22 which made him leave his entrepreneurship and choose films. He has acted in Idi Maa Ashokgadi Love Story, Ela Cheppanu (2003), Dost, Arya, Sankranti, Kumkuma, Englishkaran, Pothe poni, Kokila, Sarada Saradaga, Aganthakudu, Annavaram, Pagale Vennela, Podarillu, Chandamama, Target, Masth, Shambo Shiva Shambo, Jagame Maya, and Janda Pai Kapiraju. In 2006, he won the Copper Nandi Award for his performance in the film Pothe poni.

12 Hari Teja

She is an actress, who has done innumerable movies and A..Aa, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Winner, Dikkulu Chudaku Ramaiyya and Andari Bandhuvaiyya are her noteable films. She shows a lot of ease in her work that includes 15 television serials like Manusu Mamatha, Tali Kattu Shubavela, Abhishekam, Rakta Sambandam, Sivaranjani etc.

13 Adarsh Balakrishna

Aadarsh, who is a son of businessman Balakrishna, aspired to become a cricketer as a child and played at state level in his teens. Nagesh Kukunoor gave him the first chance to act in the film Iqbal, which went on to become a critical and commercial success. He got his big break in Tollywood with the movie Happy Days. Later, he went on to work in Vinayakudu (2008), Ride (2009) and 11 other movies. He also represents the Telugu Warriors in the Celebrity Cricket League and is one of their mainstays.

14 Dhanraj

Dhanraj ran away from his house and worked at a hotel in Hyderabad. Having attended acting school, he started his career in film with Teja's film Jai in 2004. Later, he went on to act in Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Poola Rangadu, Gabbar Singh, Adda, Abbayi Class Ammayi Mass, Attarintiki Daredi, Gopala Gopala, Manamantha, Raju Gari Gadhi, Bham Bolenath and Express Raja.