Telugu actor Sameer (Samir), who is a contestant on Jr NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu, has been trolled for hugging female participants on the first episode of the reality TV show on Sunday.

Host Jr NTR, who made his debut on small screen, announced the names of the 14 contestants of Big Boss Telugu which began its telecast on Star Maa from Sunday night. Sameer, who is one of most popular character artistes, was the second participant to enter the house, while Archana aka Veda Sastry made it first.

But with his strange behaviour, Sameer surprised the viewers as well as 12 other contestants who entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu later. He was seen hugging all the female participants, while he seemed to be least impressed with the male contestants. It is not clear whether he did it intentionally to make it to the headlines or bad manners. Many were left thinking whether it his first game plan in the house.

But this strange behaviour of Sameer on the first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu did not go well with some TV audiences who took to Twitter to condemn and troll him.

Check out these comments, videos and photos posted by viewers.

Black Sheep‏ (RGVism) tweeted: Samir trying to hug lady contestants #BiggBossTelugu

Suresh babu‏ (@ursureshb) tweeted: "#BiggBossTelugu e samir gadu dorikindi chance anee prathi danee ke huge lu echastunadu,"

‏RacchaRidhvik (@RacchaRidhvik) tweeted: "Side actor sameer receiving fellow contestants in #BiggBossTelugu." Besides posting two photos, he added: "Pic 1 - Sameer reaction when male contestants arrived Pic 2 - Sameer reaction when female contestants arrived."

Mohan‏ (@iMohanKrishna) also tweeted two photos and wrote: "Pic 1 : sameer when a boy enters the bigg boss house. pic 2 : sameer when a girl enters the bigg boss house #biggbosstelugu."

Pic 1 - Sameer reaction when male contestants arrived



Pic 2 - Sameer reaction when female contestants arrived #BiggBossTelugu pic.twitter.com/QxVAfmatrn — ? (@RacchaRidhvik) July 16, 2017

pic 1 : sameer when a boy enters the bigg boss house

pic 2 : sameer when a girl enters the bigg boss house #biggbosstelugu pic.twitter.com/q3T17NEm2F — Mohan (@iMohanKrishna) July 16, 2017