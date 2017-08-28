Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Dhanraj has left the Jr NTR hosted reality TV show after his wife Sirisha gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. The comedian was in the house for 45 days.

Dhanraj, who hogged limelight with popular TV show Jabardasth telecast on ETV, had fallen in love with Sirisha and tied the knot after dating her for few months. The couple already has a son named Sukhram. His wife was seven months pregnant when he entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Dhanraj was eagerly waiting to welcome his second baby and kept remembering his family inside the house all through the eight weeks. He had also evinced his interest to walk out of the house. He was nominated for the eviction and he has come out of the house as one of the double elimination this weekend.

He was nominated for eviction last week and came out of the house as one of the double elimination.

After the eviction, Dhanraj came on the stage of Bigg Boss Telugu and had a chat with Jr NTR. Before he left the stage, the host revealed that he has become a proud father of a son and he connected the comedian with his wife through a phone call. Talking over the phone, Sirisha thanked Jr NTR for the opportunity.

Dhanraj was delighted to hear the news and could not control his emotion. Talking to his wife, he said, "Hi Ammu! I love you. How are you? How is the baby?" In reply, Sirisha said that they were doing fine and eagerly waiting for his arrival. Finally, the comedian thanked the Bigg Boss and audiences for their support and wishes, and left the stage to see his new-born baby.

Dhanraj was a big entertainer of the house for all the 45 days and ticked the funny bones of the housemates as well as the TV audience with his comedy timing. His eviction will definitely affect the viewership of the TV channel. Many viewers are hopeful that he has been sent out to see his son and the makers might bring him back to the house.