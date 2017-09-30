Ganesh Venkatraman seems to be just one step away from emerging victorious in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. If we take the response from the netizens and consider the results of the online polls as authentic, it will be a cakewalk for the actor.

Every single poll conducted by various websites have indicated that people prefers Ganesh Venkatraman to others. He is being loved for his honesty and playing the game without hurting other inmates.

People are of the opinion that Ganesh Venkatraman is a good human being, who has not resorted to cheap tactics to survive in the reality show. All these factors are apparently working in favour of him.

Snehan is getting second maximum votes from the viewers. Although people have criticised him for doing too much of gossipping, there is still a kind of sympathy on him as he has stayed alone almost all his life. Hence, it is believed that he does not know how to stay with big family.

Moreover, Snehan has performed well in all the tasks. In fact, in the last few weeks he has given everything to be in the game and have sincerly played it. Also, the lyricist has revealed that the winning amount will go to charity and this might earn him good number of votes.

Aarav is finding himself in the third place in polls. Although he started impressing the viewers of late, the people are yet to forgive him over Oviya's episode. If her fans decide to support him, he is most likely to be the winner of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Among the four, Harish is getting least votes. He is enjoying female fans and getting support from the family audience. But it appears like it is not translating into votes. People on social media sites say that he entered the show midway and does not deserve to win the trophy.

Nonetheless, this format of the show in other languages have often sprung surprises. Will it happen in the Tamil version too? We have to wait for some more hours to know it.

The grand finale will be aired on Saturday, 30 September.