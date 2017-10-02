The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil had power-packed performances and all the glitz and glamour associated with such events. The show witnessed all the contestants except Namitha and Shree sharing dais with host Kamal Haasan.

While it did not bother the audience on why Shree skipped the event, Namitha was conspicuous by her absence. She was the fifth contestant to leave the house after Harathi Ganesh, Shree, Ganja Karuppu and Bharani. Her elimination had come as a surprise as she entered the house as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

Without mentioning the name of the show or the contestant, she has shared her displeasure on being portrayed in a negative light. Namitha wrote a poem titled "Half Truth," apparently to pour out her anguish. She wrote about how a person took peace away from her. She also lamented that she was projected in a bad light when she tried to defend her self-respect.

At one place, Namitha calls the show as "bogus" and the house a "hell hole." She also claims that facts were altered and the video was altered. Click Here to Read her Complete Poem

It appears like her bitter experiences are still haunting. Hence, her absence in the grand finale.

The first season of Bigg Boss was held on 30 September. Aarav won the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and Snehan was declared the runner-up, while Harish Uthaman and Ganesh Venkatraman ended in third and fourth places, respectively.

Shree, Vaiyapuri, Snehan, Shakthi, Raiza, Oviya, Julie aka Juliana, Gayathri Raghuram, Ganja Karuppu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Bharani, Anuya, Harathi Ganesh, Aarav aka Aarar, and Namitha had entered the house on 25 June.

Bindhu Madhavi, Suja Varunee, Harish Kalyan and Kaajal Pasupathi were wild-card entrants