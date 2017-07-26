Fans of Bigg Boss Tamil have been hating Gayathri for the way she has been treating Oviya. Bringing in a change to their equation, a new task has been designed to sort out her issues with the Kalavani actress.

Before wrapping up the episode on Tuesday, a teaser showed Bigg Boss calling both Gayathri and Oviya inside the confession room to assign them a task. The two, like in interviews, will be asking each other several questions that will clear all their misunderstandings.

The latest promo posted on Vijay TV's Facebook page shows Oviya breaking down in tears during the interview and Gayathri consoling her. The former too looks hurt by the way things have turned out between them.

This task will likely end their tussle and might pave way for them to turn good friends in the days to come. Well, it might be a good development and relieve their fans; Julie will be closely watching their every moment as it could have a big impact on her.

Julie had ditched and back-stabbed Oviya for Gayathri. In fact, the Kalavani girl's attempt to solve the issue was not respected by her. The latest development might make her insecure and she might fear being sidelined again like how the inmates treated her during the initial days.

Nonetheless, the viewers are suspicious about Gayathri's change in character. They assume that the channel is trying to do the damage control as the image of the choreographer-actress has taken a severe toll following her clash with Oviya in the last two weeks.

Check how some of the viewers reacted to Gayathri-Oviya's issue:

Shia LaBot‏: #BiggBossTamil Why the fake patch up & no elimination drama. Kamal needs to understand the real bigg boss is tamil people.

Oviya Army BiggBoss‏: Guys everyone tweet your disappointment to @ikamalhaasan about Vijay TV work to protect Gayathri image #BiggBossTamil

Daddy's Girl‏: #BiggBossTamil why is Bigg Boss trying to improve Gay3's image that is already in tatters..people wont forgive #BigBossTamil @OVIYA_ARMY

Malini: Julie 1 day u will b alone n I knows how it feels, I just don't wan this 2 happen 2 you.

Sridevi Krishnan‏: Can't ever accept bullying,name calling, threatening n cursing behavior of Gay3 n accept her as good #BiggBossTamil #vijaytelevision

Ispeakmymind‏: #BiggBossTamil @ikamalhaasan #OviyaArmy - They will do special edit to make Oviya look same as Gaya3. Public will believe and Gaya3 wins ✔️

Naveen‏: #BiggBossTamil It's a reality show n dmge cntrl part of it. All of us have anger, frming group in part of our life.jst enjy show till u like

Bhava‏: Some fans feel that Kamal is too nice to Gay3 as he is a family friend of Rajaram, Dance Master.. #BiggBossTamil #Oviya #OviyaArmy

A Global Citizen‏: #BiggBossTamil is not scripting but manipulating the audience, showing favouritism and bowing to power n pressure of influentials.

Sneha Thiagarajan‏: #BiggBossTamil I understand it is unbelievable! But do you want them both to fight and make oviya Cry! Let them compromise #OviyaArmy