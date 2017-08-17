Suja Varunee is the second wild-card entrant in Bigg Boss Tamil. The actress, who is known for item numbers, was given a grand entry to the house. Unfortunately, she has not been received well by the inmates.

After her entry, contestants like Vaiyapuri and Snehan along with a few others were seen making fun of her behind her back. In fact, they made some loose comments about Ganesh Venkatraman for offering the multilingual actress help as her bags had not arrived.

Gayathri Raghuram, who has garnered the image of a villain in Bigg Boss Tamil, was not happy to see Suja in the reality show and was spotted saying negative comment about the new entrant.

However, the audience are upset to see the behaviour of the inmates. People had high respects for Vaiyapuri, but now they are unhappy to see him talking in a derogatory manner about Suja. People also expressed their anguish about Snehan and called him an opportunist.

Overall, the inmates' treatment to Suja reminds the audience of the way Oviya was treated in the house.

It is interesting to note that Suja has occupied Oviya's bed and is also a well-wisher of the Kalavani girl. This factor might help her to win the viewers' love, which is crucial for her to stay in the game.

Meanwhile, the new teaser from Bigg Boss Tamil has shown the other side of Bindu Madhavi. She is seen angry with Snehan for some reason and threatens to "slap" him. But there is also a belief that it may be a prank being played on Suja Varunee by the inmates.