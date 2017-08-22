Suja Varunee, who entered the house as a wild-card entrant to Bigg Boss Tamil last week, is apparently imitating Oviya, the people's favourite contestant in Kamal Haasan's show who walked out of the show over health issues.

Her behaviour and body language are giving strong indications of Suja trying to replace Oviya's absence in the house. The inmates, as well as the fans of Bigg Boss Tamil, have expressed the same views.

On Monday's episode, Snehan was seen telling an inmate that Suja was trying to act like Oviya, but the eliminated contestant was true to herself. He opined that nobody could step into the shoes of the Kalavani girl and it should be "in the blood".

People on social media have expressed their anguish on Suja for losing herself in order to win the viewers' love using Oviya's popularity. As she entered the show midway, the actress is aware of the show being showered by the fans on Oviya. Hence, she appears to be imitating the Kalavani girl.

Suja has tried to play the victim card after the inmates had pranks on her for multiple times. She is attempting to gain sympathy from the viewers after a few inmates targeted her. Nonetheless, the audiences are in no mood to trust her although they have their support to her to some extent as they want to eliminate Raiza this week.

Raiza, Snehan and Vaiyapuri

Newcomer Harish has been made the house leader for this week. Also, Kajal and Suja were made safe from elimination from the Bigg Boss. This left the inmates to suggest two names from Raiza, Snehan, Vaiyapuri, Bindu Madhavi and Ganesh Venkatraman for the eviction.

Raiza, Snehan and Vaiyapuri got the maximum votes for the elimination this week.

Meanwhile, the fans have come up with memes asking Suja not to imitate Oviya. Here are some posts on Twitter:

Tamilgirl: #SujaVarunee shows vulnerabilities while trying to be strong. She isnt #oviya but is strong & beautiful on her own right #BiggBossTamil

Oviya Army‏: #Kajal in for #Gayathri

#SujaVarunee in for #Julie. Perfect replacement by @vijaytelevision