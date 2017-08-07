The list on fake reports about Oviya is growing big. From attempting suicide to her signing movies, netizens have witnessed many baseless reports in the last one week. Now, a speculation on her marriage with Simbu has started doing rounds.

"Ready to marry Oviya. Brave and Bold girl, With #God_Blessings," a fake post claiming to be posted by Simbu on his Twitter page is doing rounds.

Without verifying the facts, a couple of websites have reported the issue saying that the actor had deleted the tweet later after posting the above lines, thereby creating a lot of confusion.

However, sources close to Simbu have reacted to the issue by claiming that the actor does not need to do such stunts to be in the news. "Strong denial from @iam_str's camp on this fabricated fake tweet about marrying #Oviya. #STR doesn't need such cheap attention. Let him be! " journalist Kaushik LM quotes sources close to the actor as saying.

This has put an end to the fake reports.

Simbu had recently posted tweets supporting Oviya. Hence, some culprits have created a fake post linking him with the actress.

Oviya has become the talk of the town after being part of Bigg Boss Tamil. Her courage to fight odds and positive attitude along with kind nature won millions of fans in a span of a month.

Unfortunately, her journey came to an abrupt end in the show after she decided to walk out of the house citing mental stress.