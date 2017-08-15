Bigg Boss Tamil: Raiza and Gayathri in danger zone

In a twist to the elimination process on Bigg Boss Tamil, the contestants were informed that there would be an open nomination this week and that they would have to suggest two names for elimination in front of all the contestants.

Normally, the inmates take two names, whom they would like to eliminate, in the confession room. This week, they were asked to spray a black paint on the cut-outs of the inmates placed in the garden area. And Gayathri and Raiza received the maximum votes for elimination.

Gayathri clashes with Raiza

After clashing with Oviya, Gayathri is now having serious issues with Raiza. In Monday's episode, the choreographer vented out her anger at the budding actress during the nomination process.

Raiza's change in attitude following Oviya's exit has apparently irked Gayathri. Nonetheless, the former is not concerned on being pushed to the danger zone, as the actress claims that she wants to leave the house anyway.

What does the audience say?

The netizens do not like both the nominees for the way they treated Oviya during her stay in the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Although Raiza has admitted her mistakes and was seen crying for being biased towards the Kalavani girl, they feel they are crocodile tears to win the viewers' hearts.

Nonetheless, some feel that Gayathri should be sent now and Raiza would be eliminated later. But a section of netizens feels that the choreographer should not be sent out of the house. They wish that she should be isolated and cornered before being kicked out, thereby making her realise the pain that Oviya went through in her hands.

Here, we bring to you some of the tweets found on the latest development in Bigg Boss Tamil:

Kalyana Sundaram‏: #BiggBossTamil @ikamalhaasan how bad is Gay3...she lacks basic mannerisms...she preferred painting Raiza hoarding on face...#cheap gay3

Gomathi Boominathan‏: #BiggBossTamil I am voting for G3 just to have some entertaining quotient in bigg boss.. Otherwise show will be boring .. agree???

Jaymoon‏: Raizaa , u r not my favourite , but still voting for u , its just to vote out Gay3

#BiggBossTamil @OVIYA_ARMY @vijaytelevision

Satya Sridevi‏: I m voting raiza to evict gay3. Personally she is not my favourite. Always #OviyaArmy #BiggBossTamil #happyindependenceday

Sathya‏: Don't like to vote for both Gay3 & http://Raiza.One is known villi other z a silent villi acting fake to get votes.#BiggBossTamil

Shubashinee‏: she really wants to play the game now but unfortunately she will be kicked out of the game by this week. #Gayathri #BiggBossTamil

Prunthaban‏: Do not vote too much for #Raiza. She should not break #Oviya's vote count record ever! #BiggBossTamil

Prakash‏: #BiggBossTamil let us keep #Gayathri until #Oviya returns back.after that let us give Bigggg aapu to #gayu #OviyaArmy #Oviya