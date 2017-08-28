Raiza Wilson's journey in reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil has come to an end. The model is the 11th contestant to be evicted from the Kamal Haasan-hosted show after Shree, Anuya, Oviya, Shakthi, Namitha, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu, Harathi, Gayathri and Julie.

Apart from Raiza, Vaiyapuri and Snehan were in the danger zone this week. In the end, the model got fewer votes than the other two, which ended her journey in Bigg Boss Tamil.

The actress had entered the show with the hopes of earning a name for herself and she has succeeded to a large extent. By her own claims, people used to refer to her just as a model, but now the audience can recognise her which is a good thing to happen from Bigg Boss Tamil.

Raiza acted in recently-released VIP 2, but not many were aware of it. Once they realised that she was part of the flick, the crazy fans of Bigg Boss Tamil took efforts to spot her in the trailer. In fact, a section of angry viewers had asked people to boycott the movie until the makers remove her portions in the Dhanush's film after she clashed with people's favourite Oviya.

The show has given her popularity and might give a boost to her career. While talking with Kamal Haasan, Raiza shared her happiness for being part of Bigg Boss Tamil and claimed that she cherishes every moment of her stay in the show.

She told the host that Snehan and Ganesh Venkatraman are strong contenders to lift the trophy as they are playing the game well.

Harathi, Julie to re-enter Bigg Boss house?

Before the conclusion of the episode, there was a hint given to the viewers that Harathi and others might be part of the show. When Kamal Haasan asked Harathi and Julie whether they were willing to re-enter the house, both the ex-contestants gave a positive response.

The promo of today's episode shows Harathi conversing with the inmates although it is not clear whether she is entering the house or will just speaking with the inmates from outside.