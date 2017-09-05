Kaajal Pasupathi, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil recently, has opened up on her experience on the Kamal Haasan-hosted show. After coming out of the reality show, she has written on her Facebook page that she is "ashamed" for blindly judging the audience.

"OMG I'm overwhelmed with joy. Luv yo guys I feel ashamed for judging audience blindly. I'm really sorry guys yo guys are the best. Yo guys have proved me wrong. Thankyou one &all. Luvy'all. [sic]" Kaajal wrote.

The actress had felt that people would not like her for her straightforward nature, but she was proved wrong after netizens showered her with praise for being honest on the show. This overwhelming response made her post the message.

She interacted with her fans on Facebook and answered many of their questions. Kaajal also said Bigg Boss is not a scripted show and claimed she would lose herself in order to win a show.

On the other hand, Oviya, who had claimed to be in madly in love before leaving Bigg Boss house, has posted about her relationship status. "Relationship status:single and satisfied. [sic]" she wrote on Twitter.

Aarav and Oviya had bonded well and enjoyed the inmates' attention when they were treated like lovebirds in the initial days of the show. They appeared more than just friends and the actor remained her strength during her tough days inside the house.

To everybody's surprise, Aarav all of a sudden started ignoring Oviya, leading her to depression that eventually made her walk out of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Before leaving the show, Oviya told Kamal Haasan and the public that she was in love, although her fans have perceived him as her life partner.

Last week, Aarav, while interacting with Harathi, had refused to give a proper response when she asked him whether he was in love with her. He said many factors need to be considered before one decides to tie the knot.