It looks like the fans of Oviya have a reason to be happy. If we go by the latest rumours, the 26-year-old actress is likely to make her comeback to the Bigg Boss Tamil house!

The buzz is that Vijay TV is putting serious efforts to bring her back to the show. The actress is working out on her remuneration and the channel might meet her demands as the TRP ratings are believed to have taken a blow following her exit from the Kamal Haasan-hosted show last weekend.

Unconfirmed reports had earlier claimed that Oviya was paid Rs 2.5 lakh per day for her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Considering her huge popularity, it would not be a surprise if the actress walks away with double the amount for her re-entry.

Oviya was evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil over mental health issues. In a span of a month, the actress had gained a massive fan following for her courageous behaviour and kind nature. She was cornered by inmates and isolated by everyone including Aarav with whom she fell in love during her stay in the house.

Her fans on social media sites have claimed that they have boycotted the show after she walked out. Her admirers have declared that they would not watch Bigg Boss until she is back on the Vijay TV show.

Meanwhile, the actress is being showered with a lot of offers. Looking at her popularity, many filmmakers have shown interest in roping her for their films. The actress will be seen next in Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra's Silukkuvarupatti Singam in which she will be doing an extended cameo.

The 26-year old is already part of Rajadurai's Oviyava Vitta Yaaru.