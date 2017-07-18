The weekly nomination process on Bigg Boss Tamil has sprung some surprises this week. On Monday's episode, the inmates pushed Oviya, Ganesh Venkatraman and Namitha to the danger zone.

Oviya is consistently nominated by the inmates and people had expected her to be pushed to the danger zone once again. But the audience did not expect the contestants to take the names of Ganesh Venkatraman and Namitha. People were expecting Julie and Vaiyapuri to be nominated along with Oviya. The inmates themselves were surprised to some extent when they realised that Namitha and Ganesh were in the danger zone this week.

Raiza was seen having a discussion with Namitha about the latest development although the contestants should be talking about the nominations during their stay in Bigg Boss.

Also, the latest promo posted on the Facebook page of Vijay Television reveals the inmates having serious talks about the nomination process and predicting Ganesh Venkatraman to be shown the door this week.

However, many inmates might not be aware of the fact that they might be punished for breaking the basic rule of the game by talking about the nomination process.

So far, Shree, Ganja Karuppu, Bharani and Aarathi have been out of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Meanwhile, Oviya continues to get massive support from netizens. The actress seems like having a huge fan base online, who have pledged to save her once again. They have also come out with some hilarious memes to show their love for the 26-year old.