Raiza Wilson, who has shot to limelight with Bigg Boss Tamil, has acted in Dhanush's forthcoming Tamil movie VIP 2. Her debut movie is all set to release on 11 August.

Going by the trailer, Raiza will be seen in the role of Vasundhara Parameshwar 's (Kajol) personal secretary. Although people were not aware of her presence upon the release of the movie's promo, the actress' entry to Bigg Boss Tamil has made the audience take notice of her in the Tamil film.

Well, it was supposed to be a boon for the movie. Unfortunately, her presence is now likely to hurt the film's prospects at the box office. The reason is Oviya's fans are upset with Raiza and are expressing their anguish against her on social media.

Remember, Oviya has won a massive fan following for her honest and strong character in the Big Boss house. Viewers of different age groups have fallen in love with her over her kind nature. On the other hand, Raiza has been disliked by the viewers for repeatedly snubbing her, for being dishonest and being on Gayathri's side.

Many fans are now claiming that they will boycott VIP 2 if her portions in the film are not deleted. They say that she appears in a handful of scenes and deleting those scenes will help the film overcome negative vibes before its release.

"@dhanushkraja should listen to #Oviya fans as removing #Raiza's scenes will not impact much on #VIP2? #BiggBossTamil," a fan named Priyanka tweets.

However, with only a week left for the release of VIP 2, the makers are unlikely to chop off Raiza's scenes. Moreover, paying heed to social media will only do harm than good for the film industry.