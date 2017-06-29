The Bigg Boss Tamil house has started testing the patience of contestants in just three days. The inmates have started expressing their irritation and a big fight is set to break on Thursday's episode.

Oviya clashes with Snehan, Ganja Karuppu

A teaser posted on the Facebook page of Vijay Television reveals a verbal clash between Snehan and Oviya. The actress apparently expresses her unhappiness with him for imposing too many rules in the house, and he responds to her by telling her to respect the words of the leader of the house.

During the argument, a furious Snehan asks, "Do you think you are intelligent and I am a fool?" The actress responds, "That you need to decide." Cutting in the conversation, Ganja Karuppu comes in support of Snehan, and the actress harshly reacts by saying, "You please shut up."

Ganja Karuppu gets up from his seat to respond to her "shut up" comment as the teaser comes to an end.

Juliana angers Namitha, Harathi, Gayathri

Juliana is not getting along well with the inmates, especially with the female contestants. On Wednesday's episode, Namitha was visibly upset. "Juliana is not a bad girl, but what she is doing is not right. She is cunning," the actress was seen saying in the show.

The other teaser shows Harathi slamming Juliana during a conversation with other inmates. The TV actress is apparently making a personal comment on the latter about how she earned popularity during the Jallikattu protests.

Gayathri is not upset with Juliana and they had a minor clash on Wednesday's episode.