Oviya is probably having the biggest moments of her career to date as she has become the talk of the town with her stay in the Bigg Boss Tamil house. It is evident as a movie has now been named after the 26-year old actress.

The Kalavani girl has gained huge popularity from Bigg Boss Tamil although she might not be aware of it as she is locked inside the house disconnected entirely from the day-to-day activities from outside the world.

Her honesty, simplicity and kind nature have won massive fan following. If the response on social media is considered, the audiences from all age groups have fallen in love with her character.

Cashing in on her popularity, many filmmakers are already planning to cast her in their movies and one among them has gone a step ahead to name the film Oviyava Vitta Yaaru (meaning: Who else, if not Oviya?)

The movie will reportedly star Oviya and two other Bigg Boss Tamil contestants -- Ganja Karuppu and Vaiayapuri. It has to be noted that Karuppu had earlier worked with her in Kalavani.

The forthcoming Tamil movie will be written by Rajadurai and produced by Madurai Selvam.

Meanwhile, Oviya has been pushed to the danger zone once again on Bigg Boss Tamil. She along with Julie and Vaiyapuri has been nominated for elimination this week.

However, the fans of Oviya have taken a pledge to save her one more time and eliminate Julie.

