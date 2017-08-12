Oviya, who has become a household name after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil, has received summons by the Nazarathpet police following a complaint filed by an advocate alleging her that she attempted suicide inside the house.

In his complaint, the advocate has said that Oviya allegedly made an unsuccessful bid to end her life in the Bigg Boss Tamil house on the episode aired on 4 August on Vijay TV, reports The Hindu. He cites that she jumped into the swimming pool and tried to immerse herself due to depression.

He has blamed the producer of the show and the host for forcing her to face such situations in the show and airing it on the channel to gain TRPs.

"We have recorded the complaint in the Community Social Register (CSR). We spoke to Oviya's personal secretary, who denied that she attempted suicide," the daily quotes Oviya's secretary as saying.

On the other hand, the Madras High Court has sought details of the mechanism available under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for monitoring such issues after a PIL was filed demanding a ban on the show. The petitioner alleged that Bigg Boss show plays with the emotions of its contestants and it portrays vulgarity in the form of entertainment, Times of India reports.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan's legal counsel had told the court that Broadcasting Complaints Council and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry are the competent authorities that monitor the content aired on television channels.

The next hearing will be on August 18.

Oviya left the Big Boss house last weekend due to mental health issues. The actress has gained immense popularity from Kamal Haasan-hosted show and there are rumours that she might be back on the show soon.