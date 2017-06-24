The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil will take off on Sunday, June 24, on Vijay TV or Star Vijay. The reality show marks the small-screen debut of Universal Star Kamal Haasan.

"It is a social experiment and I will be the first witness. Spontaneity is the rule of the show and the audience can expect the unexpected," Kamal Haasan told the media on Friday, June 23.

The show comprises 14 contestants, mainly from the film and television industries. A few names from politics and cricket are also expected to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Many names of participants have been doing the rounds for some time now, although Vijay TV has tried to keep it a secret since it wants to introduce them on the day of the show's launch. But this has not stopped people from speculating on the probable contestants.

Here are the names that are most likely to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil:

Simran:

Simran was a big name in South India during her heydays. She has worked with many stars, including Kamal Haasan, has been part of reality shows, and has also judged a few of them. The 41-year-old star has reportedly been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Raai Laxmi:

The sensuous actress works in all the four South Indian languages. Raai Laxmi entered Bollywood with Julie 2. She is also said to be in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Radha Ravi

Radha Ravi, the veteran actor and former general secretary of Nadigar Sangam, is known for his straightforward talk. His personality in a house like Bigg Boss is expected to bring forth a lot of issues among contestants.

Amala Paul

The actress, who is busy with VIP 2, will be an interesting person to watch in Bigg Boss Tamil. She will also be one of the most popular faces in the group.

Sanchita Shetty

She was recently in the news when her name cropped up during the 'Suchi leaks' controversy. Sanchita is a part of multiple industries and is currently working on Yenda Thalaiyila Yenna Vekkala.

Sadagoppan Ramesh

Cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh would bring a variety into the mix of people. He was recently seen as an anchor in Champions Trophy. The interesting stories of his career in cricket might draw the attention of the inmates.

Hemang Badani

He was a cricket player from Tamil Nadu who represented India at the national level in both ODI and test formats. Badani is also expected to appear on Bigg Boss Tamil.

H Raja

H Raja is from the BJP, which is trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He is one of the prominent leaders from the saffron party in the state.

Nanjil Sampath

Nanjil Sampath is a familiar face from the AIADMK. He was earlier with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party.

Sanjana Singh

Actress Sanjana Singh, who made her debut with Renigunta, was seen in the reality show, Atcham Thavir. She was also in the news when she had a fight on the show. The actress seems to be a perfect contestant for this format of a reality show.

Amit Bhargav

Amit Bhargav is not new to this show. He had lent his voice to the second season of Bigg Boss Kannada. He has been a part of films and the small screen, and was recently seen in Arun Vijay's Kuttram 23.

Uma Riaz Khan

Uma Riaz is a familiar name among the Tamil television audience. She has been associated with Star Vijay in shows like Marumagal. She won the Best Supporting Role Award from the same channel for her performance in Mouna Guru.

Venkataraghavan Ranganathan

Raaghav aka Venkataraghavan Ranganathan has done quite a few dance shows and is a popular name. He was a part of Rajinikanth's Enthiran.

Thadi Balaji

Thadi Balaji is an anchor and actor, who has judged shows like Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.