Of late, Kamal Haasan is being targeted by political parties one after the other. After HMK and AIADMK, now, Puthiya Tamizhagam has verbally attacked him over a comment made by Gayathri in the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil.

Raising objection to the comment 'Cheri' (slum) made by Gayathri Raghuram against Juliana aka Julie, the founder and president of Puthiya Tamilagam, K Krishnaswamy, has threatened Kamal Haasan and Vijay TV of filing a Rs 100-crore defamation case.

"In the show, there was a conversation between two contestants. One of them called the other as 'cheri' (slum dweller). It is a public platform, and millions of people are watching it. We are sure that it is definitely a prepared script. The channel cannot say it was a mistake. They are creating imbalance in the society and hurting one particular section of the society," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

He said they were expecting Kamal Haasan and the channel to apologise for the comments. As the actor failed to condemn the use of such cuss words, the party is going ahead with the defamation case.

However, Kamal Haasan tried to indirectly tell Gayathri that he was seeing a different side of her in the show, but there has not been any warning from the channel nor the actor for using such a word.

The actor has been coming under fire from the political fraternity for one or the other reason. Previously, the HMK slammed Kamal Haasan and the channel by saying Bigg Boss Tamil was against the Tamil culture and promoted vulgarity in the form of entertainment.

On the other end, the ruling AIADMK is engaged in a bitter war-of-words with Kamal Haasan after he said, "no government department is free from corruption," while referring to the state of affairs in government offices in Tamil Nadu presently.

His comments did not go down well with the state government.