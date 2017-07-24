Kamal Haasan, who is known for making witty remarks, has taken a dig at the special treatment being given to Tamil Nadu politician VK Sasikala in prison. While interacting with Namitha, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil on Sunday, July 23, he referred to Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara as a five-star jail.

Talking about her experience in the Bigg Boss house, Namitha said that it is a luxurious house and claimed it to be a five-star jail as it provides the best treatment for the housemates sans new-age devices like mobile, laptop and newspapers.

Reacting to her comment, Kamal Haasan said, "there's also another five-star jail." It clearly indicated about the treatment given to Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence.

The Bengaluru jail has been in the centre of a controversy involving Sasikala as is reportedly allowed several visitors, which is a violation of rules.

The controversy broke out last week after D Roopa, former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Bengaluru), claimed that AIADMK general secretary Sasikala was given "royal treatment" in the jail. It was alleged that the politician paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to get exclusive privileges in the prison.

Roopa was transferred to the Traffic and Road Safety Department.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has been at loggerheads with the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for over a week now after claiming that "no department is free from corruption" under this regime.

The government took offence at his views and engaged with him in a series of verbal exchanges to an extent where Law Minister CV Shanmugam dragged his personal life to attack him.