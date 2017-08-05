Despite confusions whether Oviya is out or still a part of the show, the stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant. Along with Oviya, Vaiyapuri and Julie are in the danger zone this week on Bigg Boss Tamil.

In what can be called a twist in the show, Oviya sought help to address her issues pertaining to mental health on Friday's episode. Her request was considered by the Bigg Boss and asked her to pack her bags. This has triggered massive rumours about her walking out of the show with different theories on social media sites.

Vijay TV has kept mum so far and did not clarify whether she is out of the show or would be back soon. Nonetheless, it posted a picture on its Facebook page in which Oviya is seen interacting with Kamal Haasan. It makes people think that she might be ending her journey.

However, the buzz is that there might be a surprise in store and the channel wants the viewers to watch the show at 8.30 pm.

Coming to the elimination process, the contestants can only be eliminated on the basis of viewers' vote. Going by this rule, she should be back even if she goes out over health issues. And the question that the actress is getting lesser votes than other nominees will not arise as she is enjoying a massive fan following.

That leaves Vaiyapuri and Julie in the danger zone. Our prediction is the former might be shown the door. So far, Namitha, Harathi Ganesh, Anuya, Bharani and Shree have been eliminated from the show.

Below, find the latest set of memes found on Twitter: