Julie aka Juliana, who came to the limelight a year ago during the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, is all set to start her innings in films. Yes, she has bagged a forthcoming movie in which she will be seen in the role of a heroine.

The forthcoming flick is bankrolled by K7 Productions and has Durai Sudhakar of Thappattam fame playing an important role. More details about the project, which was launched on January 1, are yet to be revealed.

Confirming the news to Behindwoods, she said, "I loved the script when I heard it, also I hope this film will be a turning point in my career". Recently, there were reports that Julie would be playing the role of Vijay's sister in AR Murugadoss' next flick, but it turned out to be untrue.

Julie's protests during Jallikattu moment had hogged the media and public's attention. Her hard-hitting slogans on the government for banning the bull-taming sport gave her a kind of celebrity status and this helped to bag her an opportunity to be part of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Initially, Julie had won the public's love when the celebrity inmates had cornered in Bigg Boss Tamil. However, their affection was short lived as her rivalry with people's favourite Oviya did not go well with the viewers. In fact, she was trolled badly by the netizens.

Nevertheless, the Kamal Haasan-hosted show has given a good break to her as she soon turned an anchor of a show on Kalaignar TV.