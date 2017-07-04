Gayathri has been elected as the leader of Bigg Boss Tamil house for this week. She and Ganesh Venkatraman were in the race but in the end, she got the maximum votes from the inmates.

After clashing with Bharani over his comments, the actress apparently had an issue with Juliana in Monday's episode. The latest teaser promoted on the Facebook page of Vijay Television indicates that the former has hurt the latter by speaking in a harsh manner.

Gayathri is seen telling Juliana that there would be a difference in her behaviour before and after the nomination process. In the sense, Juliana would be acting good and only reveals her true colour after the nomination as she will be safe for the next seven days.

The comments apparently hurt Juliana, who is seen weeping in the room.

Juliana's behaviour had irked many inmates in the first week. Namitha and Harathi had expressed their unhappiness about her.

Luckily, she was not nominated this week and her change in behaviour during the weekend might have made the inmates not to take her name for the elimination.

In the second week, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu and Oviya have been pushed into the danger zone. 15 contestants had entered the show on 25 June and Anuya has been evicted in the first week.