The stage is set for the first elimination on Bigg Boss Tamil. Three contestants are in the danger zone in the opening week on Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Juliana, Shree and Anuya are in the danger zone this week and one among the three will be shown the door. Well, Shree was sent out of the show over health issues two days ago and it has to be seen whether he is evicted or not.

Nonetheless, Shree is also being considered for the elimination and there is a possibility that he would be shown the door as he is out anyway.

The nomination for the elimination happened a day after 15 contestants entered Bigg Boss Tamil. The majority of the inmates felt that Anuya and Shree were not comfortable inside the house and cited this reason for suggesting their names.

Whereas Juliana's character was not liked by many, who took her name for the elimination.

Shree, Vaiyapuri, Snehan, Sakthi, Raiza, Oviya, Juliana, Gayathri Raguram, Ganja Karuppu, Ganesh Venkartraman, Bharani, Anuya Bhagavath, Arathi Ganesh, Aarar and Namitha entered the house on 25 June.

The weekend special episodes on Saturdays and Sundays will begin at 8.30 pm, 30 minutes before to the weekday shows.