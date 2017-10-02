The curtains for the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil were dropped on Saturday, September 30. The 100-day show came to an end with Aarav emerging victorious, while Snehan ending up as the runner-up.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil provided a good entertainment for the audience. Prior to the launch, there were doubts over the format whether it would be accepted by the conservative Tamil audience. However, Kamal Haasan's show turned out to be a successful venture as it was enjoyed by the family audience as well as youths.

It became evident after the show garnered over 73 crore votes from the viewers in 100 days. The major part of the success goes to the team that worked day and night to provide the best moments for the viewers. Also, Kamal Haasan's anchoring skills have drawn the viewers' attention.

The TRP of Bigg Boss Tamil peaked during the episodes in which Oviya was cornered by Gayathri and others. However, it apparently declined once they were eliminated from the show.

In total, 19 contestants, including four wild-card entrants, were part of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Snehan, Ganesh Venkatraman, Harish and Aarav were the finalists.

In the end, Aarav walked out with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. However, Namitha and Shree did not turn up for the grand finale.

Bigg Boss Tamil Memes

The fans of Bigg Boss Tamil had a great time in churning out hilarious memes on social media sites. In fact, it has caught the notice of the Vijay Television. It was acknowledged by Kamal Haasan himself in the grand finale and some of the funny posts were shown for the guests and the audience.

Here, we bring to you some of the hilarious and funny memes created by the fans at different times during the 100-day show: