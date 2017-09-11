Suja Varuni has become the first contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil to be sent into the secret room. The actress will be now stay here for a few days before re-entering the house.

There were Suja, Ganesh Venkatraman, Harish Kalyan and Bindu Madhavi, who were facing the elimination. Ganesh was announced safe on Saturday's episode itself, leaving three in the danger zone.

Among the three, Kamal Haasan asked Suja to come out of the house. She was quite emotional and wished everyone all the best before bidding goodbye to everyone. Shakthi, Julie and Harathi, who had entered the house as guests, have also left the house.

From 10 members, the house has been reduced to six members, excluding Suja who is in the secret room. Kamal Haasan stated that it was viewers' wish not to elminate anybody this week. Hence, none of the inmates were being shown the door.

Suja was surprised to be still part of the game. She will be watching every moment of the inmates and will hear their talks with the support of the headphone. It will be interesting to see how the equations changes once she re-enters the house.

A ticket to Grand Finale

Kamal Haasan revealed that four contestants will enter the grand finale, which is a few weeks away from now. A series of contests will be organised for the inmates in order to get a direct entry to the last stage.

It was kick-started by Kamal Haasan on Sunday's episode. The contestants were asked to speak gibberish and whoever talks for the longer period would get maximum points.

Likewise, there will be many more activities this week and the contestant, who earns highest points, will get the ticket to the grand finale.