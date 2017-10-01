Director Shankar and producer Dil Raju announced a sequel to superstar Kamal Haasan's Indian at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil. The movie will be simultaneously made in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2.

Indian is a bilingual vigilante crime thriller film, which was released in Hindi as Hindustani. The movie had won a lot of appreciation for its striking story of a freedom fighter who rises up to fight against corruption in the post-independent India. It was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Bharateeyudu.

Director Shankar is reuniting with Kamal Haasan after nearly 21 years and the sequel, producer Dil Raju, will be made on a grand scale. The actor-turned-TV host invited both the director and producer to announce Indian 2 and Bharateeyudu 2 on a grand finale of Big Boss Tamil late on Saturday.

Shankar, who is currently busy with the production of Rajinikanth's 2.0, is all thrilled to join hands with Kamal Haasan. Speaking at the grand finale, he said, "the idea of a sequel to Indian 2 struck my mind three years ago and I have developed the story for the last two years."

This bilingual film will also be released in several other Indian languages and Raju will bankroll the movie under his banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations. He is excited to work with the actor-director duo.

Talking about the sequel, Dil Raju said, "We have always strived to bring meaningful cinema to the Telugu audiences and it is in the same endeavour that we have collaborated with this prestigious and ambitious project. With high technical values and a story to suit the present day scenarios, we have decided to go all out to bring this film to the silver screen."

Meanwhile, Dil Raju also informed that this film's pre-production will begin soon after Shankar's 2.0 hits the screens. "The film will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual which will eventually have a wide release in several languages. We will soon announce other details regarding the cast and crew of the film," the producer added.