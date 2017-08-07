The respect and influence that Gayathri and Shakthi had on the inmates of Bigg Boss Tamil are likely to vanish slowly as the contestants have started expressing their unhappiness. The latest teasers are an indication of it.

Vijay TV has come out with two teasers. In the first promo, Gayathri is seen putting out her unhappiness over Kamal Haasan's comments. The host had pointed out her mistakes and taken digs at the way she handled Oviya.

Specifically, Kamal Haasan had asked her about the bad words that she uses in the show. Gayathri is visibly upset and seen discussing with the inmates in the new teaser about Kamal's views. The actress states that she does not want such an image and the host's questions are "discouraging" for her.

Raiza cuts in to add her views by saying that Kamal Haasan asked her similar questions for which furious Gayathri shots back by saying, "Please don't compare you and me; I'm not like you." The clip ends with her claiming that she does not want discouragements and only her mother has the right to correct her.

The second clip begins with the announcement that Raiza has been selected as the leader of the house this week and Shakthi responds to it by saying, "Aarav, you become the captain instead."

Later, Snehan is seen taking objection to Shakthi's comment while talking with Vaiyapuri as he says, "How can Shakti say something like that. Can't that girl be the captain?" for which Vaiyapuri responds, "They cannot digest the decision."

Also, Snehan discusses Oviya's issue with Raiza and he says that he is upset with Gayathri for imposing all her thoughts on Julie with the support of Shakthi.

"Gayathri is nothing without Shakthi," Raiza's comment ends the clip.