Gayathri Raghuram, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil, is back on Twitter. After a gap of over 50 days, the actress has now started using the social media site again.

"Hello all. I'm back. Good to be back. [sic]" the actress-choreographer tweeted. Her first tweet met with a stupendous response as it has got over 2,000 likes and over 210 retweets. However, it has garnered over 1,500 comments mainly from the fans of Oviya.

As expected, Gayathri has been slammed by Oviya's fans for the way she treated Oviya during their stay in the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Many have come out with memes to express their anger. However, the negative comments did not have much impact as she chose to ignore them.

In her next tweet, she posted, "I'm one man army. [sic]" Moving ahead, Gayathri is not happy to see Suja imitating Oviya and her retweet conveys it. Later, she posted, "Who likes Oviya's originality shouldn't use oviya for winning. [sic]"

Suja entered the house claiming that she likes Oviya and her body language and behaviour indicates that she is trying to imitate the Kalavani girl.

Coming back to Gayathri, she had started Bigg Boss Tamil as one of the favourites to win the show and enjoyed the audience's support in the initial weeks. Unfortunately, she entered the bad books of the viewers once she started fighting with Oviya.

Gayathri had apparently influenced the inmates to corner Oviya and finally, the Kalavani girl walked out of the house over mental health issues after being isolated by the inmates.

Interestingly, many inmates respected her and did not have many issues.