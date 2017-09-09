Ganesh Venkatraman, Harish Kalyan, Suja Varunee and Snehan received the maximum votes from inmates for elimination this week. Ganesh, who had been postponing the use of his special power that permits him to save one person, finally used it as he took Snehan's name.

Giving a twist to the story, Bigg Boss asked Snehan to suggest one name in place of him and he picked Bindu Madhavi. As a result, Ganesh, Harish, Suja and Bindu Madhavi are in the danger zone this week.

The voting lines to save the viewers' favourite were closed late on Friday and the fate of outgoing contestant is already decided by now.

Going by the viewers' response online, Ganesh and Bindu are most likely to be safe this week. They have been liked by the audience and the actors have a good fan base. That leaves Harish and Suja in the danger zone.

Suja Varunee too is having a decent fan following and is getting some support. Hence, our prediction is Harish might be shown the door from Kamal Haasan's show this week.

So far, Kaajal, Shree, Raiza, Anuya, Oviya, Shakthi, Namitha, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu and Gayathi have been eliminated.

Harathi and Julie were shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil, but they have been given wild-card entry.