Two days after entering the lavish Bigg Boss Tamil house, the first fight between two contestants has apparently broken out. Vaiyapuri and Gayathri seem to have clashed over an issue and the latest teaser has given a hint of it.

In the new promo video of Bigg Boss Tamil, Gayathri is spotted expressing her anguish over the unnamed person and was heard saying the actress had told them that she would not like to stay with such people. "Who is he and I don't need him," the 32-year old was also seen telling other inmates. On the other side, Vaiyapuri was weeping even as Juliana and others were seen consoling him in the new teaser.

Going by the teaser, it appears like the duo might have had a clash over some issues, but, some people are of the opinion that it might be two separate incidents as they two were not directly seen having an argument.

Also, Namitha is seen shedding tears. Vijay TV might have smartly edited the multiple incidents to present it in a sequence to draw the viewers' attention-- a common trope used in all reality shows these days.

Bigg Boss Tamil was launched on Sunday, June 25. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show will be aired between 9-10 pm on weekdays and 8.30-10 pm during weekends.

15 contestants have entered the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Shree, Vaiyapuri, Snehan, Sakthi, Raiza, Oviya, Juliana, Gayathri Raguram, Ganja Karuppu, Ganesh Venkartraman, Bharani, Anuya Bhagavath, Arathi Ganesh, Aarar and Namitha are part of the show.