Gayathri Raghuram, who entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the favourites to win the trophy, is out of the reality show. The choreographer-actress and Raiza were in the danger zone this week, but the former got lesser votes, paving way for her elimination from the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The actress had initially gained the love of the viewers, but gradually lost it after clashing with Oviya. Gayathri's behaviour was not liked by the viewers and she was criticised for her attitude throughout her journey.

In the initial days, the way Gayathri had treated Julie had come under criticism. Her comment 'Cheri' (slum dweller) about Julie had created a big controversy as defamation cases were filed against Vijay TV and Kamal Haasan by a lesser known political outfit Puthiya Tamizhagam for her casteist comment.

But it was her issues with Oviya that irked the public and her reputation took a serious toll thereafter.

On Sunday's episode, Kamal Haasan announced her elimination, but did not ask her questions like he normally does. He let the audience raise their questions towards her. However, he intervened at some stage to remind the guests that they ask serious things on Twitter, but here they were asking soft questions.

Thereafter, a couple of tough questions came her way. Gayathri did not lose her temper and tried to give the best possible answers. Yet on a few occasions, her mistakes were caught and she apologised for it.

Meanwhile, the audience on Twitter have welcomed the development and trolled her, but were disappointed to some extent as Kamal Haasan did not ask tough questions.

