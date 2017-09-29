Oviya is on a roll. After her brief stint with Bigg Boss Tamil, the actress is showered with offers like never before.

This allowed her the room to choose her projects and do it wisely. The Kalavani girl has taken her own time to give nod to the projects and in the process and has signed three movies.

The latest movie that Oviya has taken up is Kanchana 3. The actress has reportedly signed on the dotted lines and is set to play one of the female lead in the Raghava Lawrence's film. Vedhika and newcomer Nikita are the other heroines in Kanchana 3.

In the meantime, Oviya has been roped in to play the female lead in Deekay-directorial Kaatteri, which is bankrolled by Studio Green Productions. The film too has multiple heroines and Aadhi, son of south Indian actor Saikumar, plays the hero.

It is a fantasy-adventure film and the hunt for the other heroines are on. Thought the production works have been kicked off recently, regular shooting will start in November.

Oviya's other project is Pallu Padama Paathuka, a horror-comedy written and directed by YouTuber and actor Vijay Varadaraj.

Apart from these films, Oviya is in talks with a couple of other projects and the details will be revealed once it is official.

Oviya got the biggest break of her life after she took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Her straight-forward and outspoken nature won her huge fan following.