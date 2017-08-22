A defamation case has been filed against Kamal Haasan accusing him of insulting a community. The hearing is on September 1.

KR Kuhesh, the president of Vellalar community, has filed the complaint at the metropolitan magistrate court in Chennai. As per his petition, 'nadaswaram' (a musical instrument) is equal to god for their community and in one of the Bigg Boss Tamil episodes Sakthi, who was eliminated recently, was seen throwing the instrument from one hand to other.

In the episode aired on July 14, the inmates were also having food on the table and 'nadaswaram' was rested on the same dining table which has hurt their sentiments, the petitioner claims.

He alleges that Kamal Haasan and others intentionally insulted the musical instrument to gain TRPs for Vijay TV. As the host has not sought an apology, they have decided to file the case against him.

In the recent times, Kamal Haasan was served Rs 100-crore defamation notice by a lesser-known political party after contestant Gayathri called another inmate by the name 'cherry' (slum dweller).

Bigg Boss Tamil, which was launched on June 25, has been targeted by many political outfits in Tamil Nadu. A few organisations slammed the show alleging that it was playing with the emotions of the inmates and presents vulgarity in the name of entertainment.