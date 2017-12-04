Juliana aka Julie, who became a household name with Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil, seems to have landed in a big project. If reports are to be believed, she has been roped in to play an important role in Vijay's next film.

According to reports, Julie is signed to play the role of Vijay's sister in AR Murugadoss' film. Although the makers have not formally announced the news, rumours say that she has been brought on board.

Julie came into the limelight during the Jallikattu protests. Her hard-hitting slogans on the government for banning the bull-taming sport gave her a kind of celebrity status and this helped to bag her an opportunity to be part of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Oviya hasn't walked out of Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3

For the past few days, there have been rumours that another Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya had walked out of Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 over some issues. The actress had signed the movie a few months ago and shared her excitement to be part of the flick.

Surprisingly, it was recently said that the actress had returned her advance amount after the project failed to take off on time and her dates were clashing with her other projects.

However, the newly-released picture of Oviya with Raghava Lawrence from the sets has clarified the rumours.

After coming out of Bigg Boss Tamil, Oviya has got a few more in her hands that include Silukkuvarupatti Singam and Oviya Vitta Yaaru Seeni in Tamil and Idi Naa Love Story in Telugu.