Social media is flooded with a lot of rumours after the conclusion of Friday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil. With Oviya seeking help over her mental condition to the actress being admitted to a hospital, fans of the show have launched a speculation run. Amid all the guesswork, the show has also come under criticism for playing with the emotions of the inmates. Below, we bring to you the top five latest updates about the Kamal Haasan-hosted show:

'No Oviya, No Bigg Boss' Campaign

Oviya has won a huge number of fans with her straight-forward attitude and kind nature. She occupies maximum screen presence, more than any other contestant in the show. The daily episodes clearly indicate that by eithering capturing her moments or what inmates say about her. In short, it is centered around her character.

With the rumours of the actress surfacing online, the netizens have declared that they would not be watching the Kamal Haasan-hosted show anymore and her fans have started a campaign with a caption – No Oviya, No Bigg Boss on social media sites. They want to boycott the show.

A PIL Against Bigg Boss Tamil

A PIL has been filed against Bigg Boss Tamil, requesting the show to pass an order to stop its airing with immediate effect. As per the petitioner Saravanan, the reality show hurts the sentiments of the downtrodden, while women are projected in an indecent manner.

"The show plays with mental emotions of 15 contestants and it must be restricted as soon as possible. He said according to the channel over three crore people were watching the programme and this is absolutely false," the Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Fake Pictures of Oviya in the Hospital

Fake reports around Oviya have been doing rounds for over a week now. The latest among them is that a picture of the actress sleeping in a bed in hospital claiming that it is the photo leaked from the hospital where she is being treated now. However, we would like to clarify that it is a snap from her Tamil film Pulivaal. Moreover, there is no official confirmation on whether she has left the show or still inside the house.

What happened to Oviya?

Yes, this is the trending sentence on Google search. After typing 'what happened', the search engine automatically shows this suggestion at the first position, which is an indication of what people are trying to know about her.

Oviya to re-enter the house

Even if Oviya is out of the house, she is not eliminated as believed by many. There are instances in the history of the format in other versions where contestants were permitted to leave the show in emergency cases and allowed to re-enter the house. The recent example is Mumaith Khan in Bigg Boss Telugu when she had to leave the house to attend the investigation in connection with a drug scandal.

Hopefully, Oviya will make a comeback. Considering her popularity, Vijay TV would not wish to send her home.