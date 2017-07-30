The stage is set for the first wild-card entry in Bigg Boss Tamil. It is not Aarathi or Bharani, who was shown the door from the show for breaking the basic rule of the house, but an actress! Well, the rumour mills say that it is none other than Bindu Madhavi.

Before the conclusion of Kamal Haasan's weekend show on Saturday, 29 July, a teaser revealed the new contestant entering the house. She is apparently being given a grand entry as she was brought inside on a palanquin.

The online media is abuzz with the rumours that it is none other than Bindu Madhavi. The new contestant is entering the house with the complete knowledge of all the inmates. Also, she knows about the public's like and dislikes.

Hence, it is interesting to see how the equations change among the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil.

Bigg Boss Tamil was kickstarted on June 25 with the entry of 15 contestants like Shree, Vaiyapuri, Snehan, Shakthi, Raiza, Oviya, Juliana aka Julie, Gayathri Raghuram, Ganja Karuppu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Bharani, Anuya, Harathi Ganesh, Aarar and Namitha.

Anuya was the first to be eliminated, while Shree was asked to leave the house due to health issues. Ganja Karuppu , Harathi and Namitha were eliminated based on the viewers' votes, whereas Bharani was evicted attempting to jump out of the house after facing constant torture from the inmates.

Meanwhile, there is no elimination this week although there was the nomination process.

On the other hand, there is a speculation doing rounds on social media that Oviya will be out of Bigg Boss Tamil. However, it appears to be a baseless-rumour as there is not reason for her to leave the house.