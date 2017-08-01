Bindu Madhavi, who took time to know the inmates well on her first day at Bigg Boss Tamil house, is set to ruffle the feathers of none other than Gayathri, who has earned villainous image in the show.

In the latest teaser, Bindu Madhavi is seen raking up Bharani's issue where all the inmates had cornered and frustrated him. Annoyed by the treatment meted out to him, the actor had attempted to jump out of the house before the Bigg Boss stopped him and formally evicted him for breaking the basic rule for trying to escape from the show.

In the latest promo clip, Bindu Madhavi is conversing with Gayathri and telling her that nobody stopped him while he attempted to jump out of the house. "He tried to go because all of you tried to corner him," she adds in the video.

On realising Gayathri was the leader of the house at that time, Bindu Madhavi says, "Then you should have come and stopped him."

The audience are now expecting Bindu Madhavi to stand by Oviya in the days to come.

Oviya Cornered Again



The inmates have continued to dislike Oviya. They are apparently not happy because the actress revealed some personal information of Raiza before Kamal Haasan.

Gayathri, Julie and Raiza snubbed and cornered Oviya with the support of other inmates on Monday's episode on Bigg Boss. Their anger reflected in the nomination process as well. What surprised the viewers was Aarav changing his loyalty once again.

This week, Oviya along with Vaiyapuri and Julie are in the danger zone. Below, we bring you new set of memes found on Twitter: