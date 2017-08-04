Bindu Madhavi's entry to Bigg Boss Tamil house has not twisted the equations among the contestants so far. The audience predicted that she went into the house with a clear plan – either to take on Gayathri or be a competitor to Oviya.

The 31-year old, who has been spending her time quietly in the Bigg Boss Tamil house, took up the challenge to reach out to the Tamil audience.

After a gap of two years, she returned to films recently and finished one project. To utilise the time before her next film, Bindu Madhavi decided to take part in the reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Now, rumours are out about her remuneration. The actress has been roped for the show with a remuneration of Rs 3 lakh per day! The contestants are paid on a weekly basis and she is reportedly getting more than many other contestants which include Oviya, Aarav and Julie.

While Oviya is said to be getting Rs 2.5 lakh per episode, while Aarav and Julie are getting much lesser than that. However, it has to be noted that these are not official figures but only speculated numbers.

Bigg Boss Tamil began on 25 June with the entry of 15 contestants -- Shree, Vaiyapuri, Snehan, Sakthi, Raiza, Oviya, Juliana aka Julie, Gayathri Raghuram, Ganja Karuppu, Ganesh Venkatram, Bharani, Anuya, Harathi Ganesh, Aarar and Namitha.

So far, Namitha, Harathi Ganesh, Anuya, Bharani and Shree have been eliminated from the show.

This week, Oviya, Vaiyapuri and Raiza are in the danger zone.