Bindu Madhavi has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil. She was shown the door on Thursday's episode (September 28). Now, Harish Uthaman, Aarav, Snehan and Ganesh Venkatraman are in the last stage of the reality show.

The elimination process kick-started with five inmates standing on the cubes placed in the garden area. It was announced that a green light would be displayed on the safe contestant.

Snehan was the first participant to be declared safe followed by Ganesh Venkatraman and Aarav. Harish Uthaman and Bindu Madhavi were the last two contestants to be in the danger zone. In the end, the actress was eliminated as she got the lesser votes than the former.

Bindu Madhavi had entered Bigg Boss Tamil as a wild-card entrant in the last week of July and stayed in the house for 60 days. She decided to take part in the reality show with the hopes of getting a much-needed push to her career and considered this as an opportunity for the Telugu girl to get closer to the Tamil audience.

"My last movie got released two years ago and I took a break for some personal reasons. A couple of months ago I signed a movie and have now finished it. I have a break before starting my next venture," Bindu Madhavi had told Kamal Haasan before entering the house.

When Kamal Haasan had asked what prompted her to take up this challenge, Bindu Madhavi cited the quote 'when was the last time you did for the first time' as the force behind her to do something new. "This is something which I am going to do for myself for the first time," she had added.

Bindu Madhavi entered the house midway when Oviya and Gaythri's issues were at the peak. She knew the viewers' pulse and had a rough idea of every inmate's behaviour. This was considered to be a blessing for her.

However, the actress had an open mind and did not go inside with preconceived notions. During her stay, Bindu Madhavi was never engaged in a major fight and was honest in her approach which has been praised by the Bigg Boss fans.

Now, four contestants will fight for the Bigg Boss Tamil trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The grand finale will be held this weekend.