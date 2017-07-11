Bharani has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil after he broke the basic rules of the game. He tried to escape from the house by climbing the walls of the compound, which is against the rules of the show.

Bharani was mentally strained

The actor has been hurt and upset over the treatment meted out to him by the inmates in the show. The contestants thought that he was a characterless person unsafe for women to be with in the house.

Gayathri, Namitha, Snehan and all the other inmates kept him away and completely ignored him. Ganja Karuppu, who was shown the door last week, had spread some negative things about Bharani, which made the participants cautious about him.

All these factors had affected Bharani, who came up to the camera and made repeated requests to Bigg Boss to send him home. When he did not get any response he decided to climb the wall and escape from the house.

However, he was asked to remain calm by the Bigg Boss for some time before he was sent out of the show. His sudden elimination has upset viewers, who have slammed the inmates for not understanding his situation. Many also want him to be back on the show through wild-card entry.

Here are some tweets supporting Bharani:

