After the elimination of Anuya Bhagavath in the first week, a second contestant is ready to leave the Bigg Boss Tamil house this weekend. One among Bharani, Oviya and Ganja Karuppu will be shown the door in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show on Saturday, 8 July.

Bharani, Oviya and Ganja Karuppu got the maximum votes for the elimination this week. The inmates had different reasons to take their names during the nomination process.

What do netizens say?

If the views of the social media fans of Bigg Boss are taken into the consideration, they want Ganja Karuppu to be out of the show. His behaviour with some inmates has given them an impression that he is a rude person.

The way he went to attack Bharani last week has apparently angered the audience and his habit of making fun of other inmates while talking with Vaiyapoori did not go down well with the viewers. Hence, they want him to leave the show.

A section of the audience feels that Oviya should be sent home. They feel that the actress is a lazy girl and does not contribute much to the house.

Bharani has gained a lot of sympathy as many inmates have not treated him well. Gayathri and Ganja Karuppu along with a few others have looked down upon him.

Our prediction:

Ganja Karuppu may not have many fans, but he is most likely to be safe. His contribution to the entertainment activities and his one-liners have struck a chord with the rural audience. Coming to Oviya, she has a fan base and their votes might save her this week.

Our prediction is Bharani has a strong chance of leaving the show this week.