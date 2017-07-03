Bharani, who almost had a physical fight with Ganja Karuppu a few days ago, has apparently irked a couple of inmates in Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor's comment on Gayathri has not gone down well with her and a couple of other participants.

The latest teaser released by Vijay TV on Facebook reveals the selection of next captain after Snehan. Ganesh Venkatraman and Gayathri are apparently in the race and Bharani is seen telling the actress she would be elected if she prepares the food well.

It is not clear whether Bharani made the comment in a light vein, but Gayathri was obviously hurt and she said, "I do not like to hear such funny comments and I don't want to earn votes by cooking."

Ganja Karuppu and Shakthi advised Bharani to not make such comments. The teaser also showed Bharani weeping.

Next elimination

After the elimination of Anuya on Sunday, July 2 the stage is set for the second nomination. Expect more surprises this time as inmates have a clearer picture about each other now.

In the other teaser, the inmates are taking random names and Julie, Oviya and Bharani are apparently being pushed to the danger zone.

Actor Shree is missing in action over health issues and it is not clear whether he will be back.